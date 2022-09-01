OnePlus 10R gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus has released a new update for the OnePlus 10R units in India. The OxygenOS 12 A.08 bumps up the phone's Android security patch level to August 2022 and also brings along a couple of improvements and bug fixes.

Below is the complete changelog for OnePlus 10R OxygenOS 12 A.08 update (via):

System

Improves system stability and fluidity.

Optimizes the screen touch experience in specific scenarios.

Updates Android security patch to 2022.08.

Network

Optimizes Wi-Fi stability and improves network experience.

Camera

Optimizes the shooting experience of the camera.

Other

Fixes the issue where communication might work abnormally when using some SIM cards.

Fixes the occasional issue of call history loss.

The OTA is incremental in nature and will reach a limited number of users today, while a broader rollout will begin in a few days if no critical bugs are found. If you haven't received the update notification yet, you can check for it manually by heading to your phone's Settings > System > System updates.

OnePlus 10R: Specifications

The OnePlus 10R comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the handset features MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset and runs OxygenOS based on Android 12.

The processor is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The standard model has a 5000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast-charging support while the Endurance Edition houses a 4,500mAh battery with 150W fast-charging support.

For photography and videography, the OnePlus 10R sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, followed by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 119.7-degree field-of-view and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel resolution with an f/2.4 aperture and EIS support.