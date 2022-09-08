France concerned by latest Iran report, consulting with partners

France said it was "extremely concerned" by Iran's ongoing lack of cooperation with the U.N. atomic watchdog and was consulting with its partners on the issue ahead of an IAEA Board of Governors meeting next week.

"We regret that Iran has not seized the opportunities offered by the director general to engage and shed light on the presence of non-declared nuclear materials at non-declared sites," Anne-Claire Legendre said in a daily online press briefing.

