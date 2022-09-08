Left Menu

France concerned by latest Iran report, consulting with partners

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-09-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 17:33 IST
France concerned by latest Iran report, consulting with partners
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

France said it was "extremely concerned" by Iran's ongoing lack of cooperation with the U.N. atomic watchdog and was consulting with its partners on the issue ahead of an IAEA Board of Governors meeting next week.

"We regret that Iran has not seized the opportunities offered by the director general to engage and shed light on the presence of non-declared nuclear materials at non-declared sites," Anne-Claire Legendre said in a daily online press briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt
4
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022