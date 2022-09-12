Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents

Left Menu

12-09-2022
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents

With more private companies launching people into space, the U.S. government said Friday that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will take the lead in investigating future commercial space accidents where a person is killed or seriously injured. The NTSB will be the lead investigative agency in those fatal or injury incidents regardless of whether the person was on board the commercial space launch or reentry vehicle, according to an agreement the NTSB https://www.ntsb.gov/legal/gc/Documents/NTSB-FAA-Commercial-Space-MOU.pdf signed with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

