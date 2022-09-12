Nokia strengthens software portfolio in security, automation, and monetization

Nokia is strengthening its software portfolio in the areas of security, automation, and monetization to better meet its customer needs and expand its footprint in its addressable market, the Finnish firm announced on Monday.

Nokia is unifying its OSS, BSS, and security software application under its AVA (Automation, Visualization, Analytics) brand, which provides "Intelligence Everywhere" through AI, machine learning, no code configuration, open APIs, multi-cloud orchestration, and digital ecosystems.

According to a press release, the company is also introducing the AVA Open Analytics framework to help communication service providers (CSPs) accelerate AI projects, in part by simplifying how data is stored and used. The framework will move customers from monolithic and centralized data "lakes" to a hybrid data mesh architecture that abstracts technical complexity and enables data scientists to focus instead on the needs of their data use cases, the company said.

Further, Nokia has introduced IGNITE, its digital ecosystem program to accelerate innovation through collaboration with partners and customers through secure access to the resources needed to unlock value, including on-demand product sandboxes for experimentation and integration. Nokia said that more than 20 projects are already ongoing with customers and application providers.

"By strengthening our analytics framework and unifying our portfolio under the AVA brand, we are reinforcing our commitment to provide deep intelligence across our security, automation and monetization solutions. We look forward to partnering with our CSP and enterprise customers along with application developers to drive further innovation and create 5G value," said Hamdy Farid, Senior Vice President, Business Applications at Nokia.

"Telcos are searching for more intelligent ways to monetize their network data. Nokia's announcement today is an example of a vendor redoubling its efforts to drive further analytics innovation and 5G value for CSPs and enterprises," said Ahmad Latif Ali, Associate VP European Telecom Insights at IDC.