Argentina shows commitment to enhancing nuclear safety: IAEA mission

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission said Argentina's regulator has demonstrated a long-standing commitment to enhancing and promoting nuclear safety. The team also recommended areas where improvements can be made.

The Integrated Regulatory Review Service (IRRS) team on 21 August concluded the 13 day mission to review all regulatory functions and responsibilities of the Nuclear Regulatory Authority (ARN) of Argentina against international safety standards. The mission was conducted at the request of the Government of Argentina and hosted by the ARN.

IRRS missions are designed to strengthen the effectiveness of the national nuclear and radiation safety regulatory infrastructure, based on IAEA safety standards and international good practices while recognizing the responsibility of each country to ensure nuclear and radiation safety. In Argentina, the mission also covered the national regulatory implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Argentina has three nuclear power plants in operation — Atucha I and II, and Embalse — generating about 7 to 10 percent of its electricity, and is building its first prototype small modular reactor (SMR), the CAREM 25. In addition, the country operates research reactors and fuel cycle facilities and uses radiation sources in facilities and in activities in the fields of research, industry, medicine and agriculture.

The IRRS team, comprising 19 senior regulatory experts from Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Cuba, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Netherlands, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Russian Federation, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the United States of America, and four IAEA staff members, as well as two observers, conducted a series of interviews and discussions with ARN staff.

The team also reviewed documents submitted by ARN and observed its regulatory activities, including regulatory inspections, at the Embalse Nuclear Power Plant, a fuel cycle facility, a research reactor, laboratories, a radiotherapy facility, and a radioactive waste management facility at the Atucha site.

The team found that Argentina has a comprehensive and robust regulatory system for nuclear and radiation safety. They recognized that ARN has been successfully implementing a comprehensive education and training programme in radiation and nuclear safety for more than 40 years for countries in the region.

"The review has permitted the team to develop a broad understanding of the governmental, legal and regulatory framework, resulting in recommendations and suggestions that should benefit nuclear and radiation safety in Argentina," said Javier Zarzuela, Technical Director at the Spanish Nuclear Safety Council (CSN), Spain's regulatory body, and the IRRS team leader. "By inviting this international full scope peer review, Argentina shows openness, transparency and commitment to continuous improvement."

The IRRS team also identified a number of areas of good performance that could be shared, including:

ARN's capability to make its regulatory decisions based on measurements and radiological safety evaluations carried out in its own laboratories.The certification awarded by an independent certification organization of the provisions of ARN's action plan to continue effectively discharging its responsibilities and maintain credibility during the COVID-19 pandemic.The systematic and innovative way ARN communicated about a new safety regulation to the public and licensees in order to ensure its effective implementation.In addition, the IRRS team recognized the excellent preparatory work done by Argentina, including the identification of a number of findings during its self-assessment that were later confirmed by the IRRS mission.

The team says that the main challenge for ARN is to revise or develop several regulatory regulations and guides, which can be a lengthy process. In addition, the IRRS team made other recommendations and suggestions that indicate where improvements are necessary or desirable to continue enhancing the effectiveness of regulatory functions in line with IAEA safety standards, including:

Establishment of a fiduciary fund for decommissioning activities, radioactive waste and spent fuel management.Establishment of a process to review and revise, as necessary, standards and guides to keep them up to date.Further strengthening of the formalization of the national plan for response against nuclear and radiological emergencies.Agustín Arbor González, President of the Board of Directors of ARN, said he was satisfied with the IRRS mission process. "Argentina has a long-standing commitment to nuclear safety. Having completed a self-assessment prior to this mission, we are satisfied that, overall, our regulatory system, which is predominantly based on performance criteria, complies with IAEA safety standards". He added that "there are some topics that need further work, and we are committed to making improvements."

The final mission report will be provided to the Government of Argentina in about three months.