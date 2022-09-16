Left Menu

U.S. announces new $600 million arms package for Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden announced a new $600 million arms package to help the Ukrainian military battle Russia, according to a White House memo sent to the State Department on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2022 05:10 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 05:10 IST
U.S. announces new $600 million arms package for Ukraine

Biden authorized the assistance using his Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows the president to authorize the transfer of excess weapons from U.S. stocks.

The memo does not detail how the money would be used, but several sources told Reuters it was expected the package would contain munitions, including more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). The package would include ammunition for howitzers, according to two sources who requested anonymity because they are not authorized to talk publicly. The memo also mentions the money will be used for military education and training.

Washington has sent about $15.1 billion dollars in security assistance to the Kyiv government since Russia's invasion.

