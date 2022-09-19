Samsung NO MO FOMO sale: Never-before-seen offers and exciting cashback on Galaxy smartphones, tablets and wearables

Samsung India has announced its NO MO' FOMO festival sale, during which the company will provide mega offers and exciting cashback like never before on Galaxy smartphones, tablets, laptops, accessories, wearables and digital appliances.

These offers will be available across Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores and the new Samsung Shop App starting Monday, September 19.

During the NO MO' FOMO sale, Samsung consumers can get:

Galaxy range

Up to 57% off on Galaxy smartphones ranging from top-of-the-line flagship Galaxy Z series and Galaxy S series to the Galaxy A series and Galaxy M and F series.

Additionally, consumers purchasing Galaxy Z series smartphones can buy Wireless Charger Duo worth Rs 5,199 at just Rs 499.

Up to 55% off on Galaxy tablets, wearables and accessories and up to 30% off on select models of new Galaxy laptops.

Samsung TVs

Get up to 48% off on Samsung TVs such as The Frame, QLED and UHD TVs.

In addition, on the purchase of select models of Neo QLED, QLED, The Frame and UHD TVs, you will get a Galaxy A32 smartphone worth Rs 21,490. If you purchase the top Neo QLED TVs (select 8K models), you will get a Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone worth Rs 109,999.

Digital appliances

Get up to 43% off on Samsung air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators and microwaves.

Bank offers

Get up to 15% cashback when paying through HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards on Galaxy smartphones, tablets, wearables, accessories and laptops.

Up to 22.5% cashback on Samsung TVs and digital appliances on Samsung.com, Samsung Shop App and Samsung Exclusive Stores when paying through ICICI and other leading bank debit and credit cards.

Others