Left Menu

Trai to propose unified KYC system to check fraudulent callers: Chairman

Telecom regulator Trai will propose to set up a unified know-your-customer system, which should be accessible by all telecom operators, to check fraudulent callers and spammers, a top official said on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 21:45 IST
Trai to propose unified KYC system to check fraudulent callers: Chairman
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom regulator Trai will propose to set up a unified know-your-customer system, which should be accessible by all telecom operators, to check fraudulent callers and spammers, a top official said on Sunday. Speaking at India Mobile Congress, Trai Chairman PD Vaghela said it is difficult to find the actual culprit at present who has indulged in fraudulent calls and messages for which the regulator is exploring several mechanisms to resolve the issue. ''There should be a unified KYC (know-your-customer) system. All telecom operators should be able to use it. This we are going to include in one of the consultation papers, which we are going to issue on compulsory caller ID display,'' Vaghela said. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India chairman said spammers have started using another number after blocking their previous number and using proxy servers, and the regulator is working with service providers to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect fraudulent callers and spammers.

He also said that Trai will also look to address privacy concerns around people who do not want their number to be displayed when they make calls. The new telecom bill has proposed up to one-year imprisonment for giving false identity for availing telecom services to check frauds and criminal activities. The bill proposed to apply KYC for calls and messages sent through internet calling and messaging apps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

 United States
2
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble telescope; Rocket Lab to fire up first tests of new engine next year - CEO and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble te...

 Global
4
NASA's CAPSTONE remains in stable condition on track to the Moon; teams continue to work towards recovery

NASA's CAPSTONE remains in stable condition on track to the Moon; teams cont...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022