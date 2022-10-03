Left Menu

Sudden cardiac death prevention unit launched at city hospital

MGM Healthcare here has announced the launch of 24X7 heart electric unit and a Sudden Cardiac Death SCD prevention programme, on Monday.Dr A B Gopalamurugan, senior consultant, Interventional Cardiology and Director Electrophysiology and Device Therapies, claimed very few centres in India have a dedicated programme for SCD prevention.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-10-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 17:58 IST
Sudden cardiac death prevention unit launched at city hospital
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

MGM Healthcare here has announced the launch of a 24X7 heart electric unit and a Sudden Cardiac Death (SCD) prevention programme, on Monday.

Dr A B Gopalamurugan, senior consultant, Interventional Cardiology and Director Electrophysiology and Device Therapies, claimed very few centres in India have a dedicated programme for SCD prevention. ''Sudden cardiac condition is not the same as a heart attack. It occurs most often due to a heart electrical problem...There are other causes also for SCD. In fact, the commonest mode of death due to any heart condition is ultimately due to a heart electrical problem,'' he claimed.

Dr M Girish Ganesh Babu, Consultant Cardiologist and Cardiac Electrophysiologist, Royal Bournemouth Hospital, United Kingdom, Dr A L Narayanan, senior Consultant – Interventional Cardiologist, MGM Healthcare, Dr M Swamikannu, Director and senior consultant Internal Medicine and Allied Sciences, MGM Healthcare, besides SCD survivors, who were treated successfully by the hospital, were present during the launch event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
3
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
4
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022