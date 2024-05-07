Left Menu

AIIMS Delhi to Boost Cardiac Care Capacity with Enhanced CATH Lab Facilities

AIIMS Delhi plans to enhance its critical care capacity by expanding CATH lab services. A dedicated CATH lab in the emergency department will address prompt intervention needs, reducing wait times for complex procedures. The decision follows recognition of the need to optimize patient care and improve access to life-saving treatments in emergency situations. The expansion aligns with AIIMS Delhi's commitment to advancing healthcare delivery and addressing evolving patient requirements.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 16:44 IST
AIIMS Delhi to Boost Cardiac Care Capacity with Enhanced CATH Lab Facilities
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing demand for critical cardiovascular and neurological procedures, the AIIMS Delhi has decided to enhance its CATH lab capacity, officials on Tuesday said.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi will also set up a CATH lab in the emergency department to ensure prompt primary neuro, cardio and other endovascular interventions, they said. This strategic decision comes after careful consideration of the current patient load and the need for prompt interventions, particularly in emergency situations, said Dr Rima Dada, the professor-in charge of Media Cell.

AIIMS Delhi Director Dr M Srinivas underscored the urgency of addressing the existing gap between the demand for CATH lab services and the available infrastructure during discussions with the AIIMS faculty recently, Dr Dada said.

It was observed the current number of operational CATH labs fall short of meeting the escalating demand, resulting in extended waiting times for complex neuro and cardio procedures.

Furthermore, the absence of a dedicated CATH lab within the emergency department has led to delays in administering primary interventions, consequently impacting patient outcomes. Recognizing these challenges, AIIMS Delhi has resolved to take proactive measures to optimize patient care, she said.

''Accordingly, it has been decided that the Cardio Neuro Centre shall augment the number of CATH labs therein at the earliest as per the maximum projected requirement for optimal patient care,'' Dr Dada said.

''Also, a shared CATH lab shall be operationalized in the emergency department to ensure prompt primary neuro, cardio and other endovascular interventions within the most vital golden hour,'' she added.

This expansion aims to streamline the delivery of critical interventions and reduce waiting times, ensuring timely access to life-saving treatments for the patients.

''The augmentation of CATH lab capacity at the AIIMS New Delhi reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare delivery and meeting the evolving needs of our patients,'' Dr Dada said.

''By investing in state-of-the-art infrastructure and specialised facilities, we remain dedicated to providing the highest standards of care and improving clinical outcomes,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end of year; China should boost number of ICU beds, state agencies say and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end o...

 Global
3
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024