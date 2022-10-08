Ukrainian authorities find mass grave in liberated eastern town -governor
Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2022 02:55 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 02:55 IST
Ukrainian authorities have found a mass grave in the recently liberated eastern town of Lyman and it is unclear how many bodies it holds, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in an online post on Friday.
Separately, the Ukrinform news agency cited a senior police official as saying the grave contained 180 bodies. Ukrainian troops liberated Lyman from Russian control on Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Pavlo Kyrylenko
- Ukrainian
- Lyman
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian army: Putin details the next stage of the Ukraine war and who is being called up
Germany: good sign that many Russians don't want to join Ukraine war
Russian envoy talks about ending hostilities in Ukraine, bats for India's permanent seat at UNSC
Greece's sole LNG terminal ramps up imports to replace Russian gas
Finland sees more Russians at border wanting 'to be safe'