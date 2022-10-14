DefExpo 2022 - HAL to showcase indigenous products

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited said on Friday it is geared up to display its indigenous products at the 12th edition of DefExpo to be held at Gandhinagar from October 18 to 22. ''HAL's participation will focus on technological excellence and indigenisation initiatives, under its business verticals such as fighters, trainers, transport aircraft, helicopters, engines, systems and avionics besides projecting the company's futuristic programs'', the Bengaluru-headquartered company said. HAL will have a dedicated 'Indigenisation Exhibition Stall' for active participation and interaction of Indian industry partners, it said in a statement. More than 200 imported items planned to be indigenised with private industries will be displayed in this stall to attract Indian industry. As many as 26 already indigenised items will be displayed. Launching of a document on indigenisation success stories of HAL, handing over of ''Project Sanction Orders'' of Positive Indigenisation List items to the Indian Private Partners, handing over of approvals/ clearance certificates to the industry partners for items indigenised and launch of Indigenisation - Supplier Relationship Management portal are planned, the company said. HAL's Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand' is planned to be showcased in the Outdoor Display area during the show. HAL will also exhibit the scaled models of LCA, LCH, LUH, ALH, Do-228 and HTT-40 during the show. Some of the avionics/ accessories/ components/ products such as Indigenous Engine & Flight Display Unit, Mission Computer & Interface Computer, Digital Map Generator, Fly by Wire Data Acquisition Unit, Enhanced Flight Data Recorder, Gunner Pilot Control Unit, and Automatic Identification System will be on display at the HAL stall. Further, at the India Pavilion, HAL will display 29 products of which 17 are scaled models and 12 will be through display posters and product videos, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)