Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2022 02:34 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 02:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

The fourth long-duration astronaut team launched by SpaceX to the International Space Station (ISS) safely returned to Earth on Friday, splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean off Florida after nearly six months of research aboard the orbital outpost. The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule dubbed Freedom, carrying three U.S. NASA astronauts and an Italian crewmate from the European Space Agency, parachuted into the sea at the conclusion of a five-hour autonomous flight home from the ISS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

