Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Oct 17

Headlines Union leader warns of biggest NHS strikes since 1980s Brussels to propose temporary gas price ceiling to curb extreme prices NHS investment boosts wider UK economy, study shows Overview The head of Britain's biggest union Unison has warned that the largest nationwide strike by NHS workers since the early 1980s could hit health services this winter if ministers ignore calls to match pay with inflation.

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2022 05:58 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 05:58 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Oct 17

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Union leader warns of biggest NHS strikes since 1980s Brussels to propose temporary gas price ceiling to curb extreme prices

NHS investment boosts wider UK economy, study shows Overview

The head of Britain's biggest union Unison has warned that the largest nationwide strike by NHS workers since the early 1980s could hit health services this winter if ministers ignore calls to match pay with inflation. Brussels is planning to propose an emergency mechanism to curb the price of gas when it reaches extreme levels, as the European Union seeks to get a grip on the bloc's energy crisis.

The NHS is a major contributor to the UK economy, with every 1 pound ($1.12) spent on health generating 4 pound of economic growth, according to a study that makes the case for investment as a driver of productivity. ($1 = 0.8900 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station; Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Cummins ready to share Australia ODI captaincy with Warner; ATP roundup: Andrey Rublev punches ticket to Gijon Open final and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Cummins ready to share Australia ODI captaincy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022