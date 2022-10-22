Left Menu

Google adds link previews to Sheets on Android; improves drag & drop

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 20:05 IST
Representative Image Credit: Google

Google is rolling out new features and enhancements to the Sheets Android app to provide a top-class user experience on large-screen Android devices. This includes link previews and improved drag & drop functionality.

Link previews in Google Sheets are already available on the web and allow you to get context from linked content ( such as the title, description, and thumbnail images and more) without bouncing between apps and screens.

In a nutshell, this feature will help you decide whether to open linked content while staying in context.

"Linked content can enrich documents with useful information, but if clicking a link means opening another window, that can be distracting and disrupt your reading flow," Google says.

Link previews in the Google Sheets Android app will be gradually rolling out starting on October 24, 2022, and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible. The feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers as well as to users with personal Google accounts.

Next up, Google has also enhanced drag & drop support for the Sheets Android app by adding the ability to drag, copy, and share charts and in-cell images. Check out this gif to see how this feature works:

Gif Credit: Google

