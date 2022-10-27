Left Menu

Software delivery platform Devtron raises $12 m

Devtron provides a low-code software delivery platform for Kubernetes built on popular open-source tools like argo and clair. Devtron, which is a software delivery platform for Application management on Kubernetes, enables the DevOps team to quickly improve maturity by providing autonomy to the development team along with a fully collaborated environment.

Gurugram-based software delivery startup Devtron has raised USD 12 million (about Rs 98 crore) in fresh funding led by global software investor Insight Partners. The startup, which had previously received investments from Leo Capital and several marquee angels, will use the new capital to scale its team, drive adoption of its platform and expand into new markets, it said in a statement on Thursday. Devtron provides a low-code software delivery platform for Kubernetes built on popular open-source tools like argo and clair.

The platform encompasses cluster provisioning, application management and security among other functionality in the workflow. Devtron was cofounded in 2019 by Prashant Ghildiyal, Nishant Kumar and Rajesh Razdan and is based in the US and India. Devtron, which is a software delivery platform for Application management on Kubernetes, enables the DevOps team to quickly improve maturity by providing autonomy to the development team along with a fully collaborated environment.

