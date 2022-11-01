EPFO coverage to be expanded to 10 crore subscribers: Minister Bhupender Yadav
It will be increased from 6.5 crore subscribers to 10 crore. He also launched the EPFO Vision 2047 document. According to him, it is the biggest responsibility of the EPFO to reduce its litigations and increase the coverage.We have subsumed 29 labour laws into four broad codes. These codes provide for expansion of social security schemes, including EPFO, the minister said.
- Country:
- India
Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday said retirement fund body EPFO's coverage will be expanded to 10 crore subscribers from the existing level of 6.5 crore.
At a function to mark the 70th foundation day of the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), Yadav said, ''EPFO social security schemes ambit will be expanded. It will be increased from 6.5 crore subscribers to 10 crore.'' He also launched the EPFO Vision 2047 document. According to him, it is the biggest responsibility of the EPFO to reduce its litigations and increase the coverage.
''We have subsumed 29 labour laws into four broad codes. These codes provide for expansion of social security schemes, including EPFO,'' the minister said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- social security
- EPFO
- Yadav
- Employees Provident Fund
- Bhupender Yadav
- Labour
ALSO READ
Bonding in grief: Yadav clan comes together to immerse Mulayam's ashes in Haridwar
Bonding in grief: Yadav clan comes together to immerse Mulayam's ashes in Haridwar
RCTC scam case: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav reaches Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court
Akhilesh Yadav to visit Sangam at Prayagraj for immersion of his father's ashes tomorrow
IRCTC scam: Delhi court refuses to cancel bail of Tejashwi Yadav, asks him to be carefuul with words