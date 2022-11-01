Left Menu

EPFO coverage to be expanded to 10 crore subscribers: Minister Bhupender Yadav

It will be increased from 6.5 crore subscribers to 10 crore. He also launched the EPFO Vision 2047 document. According to him, it is the biggest responsibility of the EPFO to reduce its litigations and increase the coverage.We have subsumed 29 labour laws into four broad codes. These codes provide for expansion of social security schemes, including EPFO, the minister said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 13:06 IST
EPFO coverage to be expanded to 10 crore subscribers: Minister Bhupender Yadav
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday said retirement fund body EPFO's coverage will be expanded to 10 crore subscribers from the existing level of 6.5 crore.

At a function to mark the 70th foundation day of the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), Yadav said, ''EPFO social security schemes ambit will be expanded. It will be increased from 6.5 crore subscribers to 10 crore.'' He also launched the EPFO Vision 2047 document. According to him, it is the biggest responsibility of the EPFO to reduce its litigations and increase the coverage.

''We have subsumed 29 labour laws into four broad codes. These codes provide for expansion of social security schemes, including EPFO,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022