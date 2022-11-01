EPFO coverage to be expanded to 10 crore subscribers: Minister Bhupender Yadav

Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday said retirement fund body EPFO's coverage will be expanded to 10 crore subscribers from the existing level of 6.5 crore.

At a function to mark the 70th foundation day of the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), Yadav said, ''EPFO social security schemes ambit will be expanded. It will be increased from 6.5 crore subscribers to 10 crore.'' He also launched the EPFO Vision 2047 document. According to him, it is the biggest responsibility of the EPFO to reduce its litigations and increase the coverage.

''We have subsumed 29 labour laws into four broad codes. These codes provide for expansion of social security schemes, including EPFO,'' the minister said.

