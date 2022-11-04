Left Menu

OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 now available for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2022 09:43 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 09:43 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus
OnePlus on Thursday announced the availability of the OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2, based on Android 13, for the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8T in India.

To upgrade to this build, your device must be in the latest OxygenOS 12 version (C.35/36) and a minimum of 5.5 GB of storage space should be available. Also, make sure that your handset's battery level is above 30%.

Here's the complete update changelog (via):

Aquamorphic Design

  • Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.
  • Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.
  • Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon.
  • Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.
  • Optimizes UI layers for a clearer and neater visual experience.
  • Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.
  • Adapts responsive layouts to accommodate different screen sizes to improve readability.
  • Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find.
  • Optimizes fonts for better readability.
  • Optimizes system icons by using the latest color scheme to make the icons easier to recognize.
  • Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Efficiency

  • Adds Meeting Assistant to enhance the meeting connecting and note-taking experience and introduces an option to make notifications more subtle and less distracting.
  • Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.
  • Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.
  • Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.
  • Upgrades Doodle in Notes. You can now draw on graphics to take notes more efficiently.
  • Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device.

Seamless interconnection

  • Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience.

Personalization

  • Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.
  • Adds Omoji to let you fully express yourself with customized avatars
  • Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.
  • Optimizes Canvas Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.

Security & privacy

  • Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.
  • Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection.
  • Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health & Digital wellbeing

  • Adds Kid Space, providing screen time limit, ambient light reminders, and Eye-protecting display features.

Gaming experience

  • Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.
  • Optimizes the pre-launch capabilities of Quick startup to load games faster.

System

  • Improves system stability.
  • Extends the battery life in some scenarios.
  • Fixes a display issue with the charging animation on the Lock screen.
  • Fixes a display issue with the Screen-off gestures in Settings.
  • Integrates the October 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security.

