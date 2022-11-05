DPIFF Announces Metro Shoes as the Official Co-Powered By Partner for 2023 Award Ceremony

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 Unveils “Metro Shoes” as the illustrious “Co-Powered By Partner” for the 2023 Ceremony Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) is all set to host its annual award ceremony to pay tribute to the stalwarts of the Entertainment and Film Industry in India. Co-Powered by Metro Shoes, one of India’s largest footwear and accessories brands, the occasion will celebrate the rich heritage of Indian cinema in commemoration of the legacy of Dadasaheb PhalkeJi. Metro Shoes began its journey in 1955 with its first store on Colaba Causeway and has now expanded to 255 stores spread across 140 cities in India. Metro is a contemporary Indian fashion footwear and accessories brand offering a range of products with the latest designs and styles for any occasion. The brand’s current positioning, #GoodVibesOnly, infuses a breath of positivity across all Metro Shoes communications, stores as well as online, and celebrates cultural moments that today’s youth strongly associate themselves with. YouTube Link: youtu.be/ukJDs6Lzp-U. Deepika Deepti, Sr. Vice President-Marketing of Metro Brands, said, ''Metro Shoes has always been committed to empowering the young India through the lens of creativity and style. We are deeply humbled and honoured to associate with the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 in affiliation with Incredible India, Ministry of Tourism & Culture, as a ''Co-Powered By'' Partner to celebrate the immense talent of our country in the genres of cinema and fashion. The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival shares this vision of environmental conservation. The organisation has been taking the helm for years when it comes to creating a sustainable living environment in India. With the ''We For World Foundation'', registered under NitiAayog, the team has been working towards sustainable development, which has culminated in the idea for a ''Go Green'' initiative. It is one of the ten CSR activities that have been planned for the year and is guaranteed to make a change by implementing environmentally friendly practices. DPIFF Awards 2023 has endeavoured to embark on a journey through the annals of the silver screen, aiming to highlight the theme of Cinematic Tourism. The prestigious platform plans to honour the diversity of India with an evening of revelry that will feature cultural splendour from all corners of the nation, while saluting the spectacular storytellers of the land. Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 under the support of Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, Co-Powered By Metro Shoes to be held on 20th February, 2023 in Mumbai. Abhishek Mishra, CEO of DPIFF expressed, “Metro has been a bastion of the entrepreneurial spirit in India for years now, and having them as our Co-Powered by Partner is truly worth celebrating. Not only has Metro Brands revolutionised the Indian footwear and accessories market, but it has also created innovative sustainable solutions. We at DPIFF salute the philanthropic vision, and are honoured to work with them for the grand event in 2023.” Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival is India’s only independent international film festival, and it is on a mission to toast the work of aspiring, young, independent, and professional filmmakers. DPIFF aims to felicitate those artists of the film fraternity who have put in their hard work and have shown true promise, along with the dedication to excel. The mission, as always, is to cultivate and promotes the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness. The team believes that the medium of cinema as well as TV series are artforms that hold the power to bridge cultures and illuminate the universality of the human experience. For more information on Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023, you may visit www.instagram.com/dpiff_official.

