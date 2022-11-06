Left Menu

Video of man urinating on Delhi Metro tracks goes viral, DMRC responds

A purported video of a man seen standing at a Delhi Metro station platform and urinating on the tracks has gone viral gone on social media, drawing the attention of netizens who have called the incident shocking. The undated video was shared a few days ago on Twitter by a user with a caption reading, Maybe this Happened first time in Delhi Metro.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 14:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A purported video of a man seen standing at a Delhi Metro station platform and urinating on the tracks has gone viral gone on social media, drawing the attention of netizens who have called the incident shocking. Delhi Metro stations' premises are known for their near and clean ambience and penalties are levied for indulging in public nuisance such as spitting. The undated video was shared a few days ago on Twitter by a user with a caption reading, ''Maybe this Happened first time in Delhi Metro''. The user also tagged the Delhi chief minister's office and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

A senior official of the Delhi Metro on Sunday said, ''Passengers are advised to help in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene inside the system. Toilets have been provided at the station for the use of passengers''. ''In case any such activity is noticed, passengers may contact nearest DMRC official or contact our 24×7 helpline no. 155370 or Security helpline no. 155655 so that immediate action can be taken,'' he added. In the video, the man behind the camera can be heard saying, ''Where are you urinating? What are you doing?'', to which the offender replies, ''Ho gaya, zyada ho gaya (happened a bit too much)''.

