Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying will be permanently suspended, Musk says
Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2022 04:36 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 04:36 IST
Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday that any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying "parody" will be permanently suspended.
Musk has said Twitter will create a content moderation council composed of representatives with "widely divergent views."
