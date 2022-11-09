Left Menu

M&S says cash-strapped customers buying Christmas gifts early

"People are spreading their Christmas purchases across three or four pay days, rather than relying on cash that they have in hand in December," George Weston, the CEO of Primark-owner Associated British Foods, told Reuters on Tuesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-11-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 14:45 IST
M&S says cash-strapped customers buying Christmas gifts early
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British consumers are coping with the hit to their finances by spreading out the cost of Christmas, buying gifts early so they do not face a major squeeze in December, retailer Marks & Spencer said on Wednesday.

Several retailers have noted in recent days how shoppers, desperate to still enjoy the festive season, have started buying gifts early, aware that soaring inflation is eating into the amount of disposable income they have each month. Katie Bickerstaffe, co-Chief executive officer, told reporters on a call that customers have already bought about 30% of their Christmas gifts.

That echoed similar trends seen at supermarket Sainsbury's and fashion retailer Primark. "People are spreading their Christmas purchases across three or four pay days, rather than relying on cash that they have in hand in December," George Weston, the CEO of Primark-owner Associated British Foods, told Reuters on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022