Swedish embassy invites entries for #SHESTEM video challenge 2022

The innovative #SHESTEM video challenge, which aims to encourage girl students towards STEM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), is making its return to the 15th Sweden-India Nobel Memorial Week (SINMW) next month.

A joint initiative between the Embassy of Sweden in India and the Atal Innovation Mission, the #SHESTEM video challenge was last held in 2020.

The German Centre for Research and Innovation (DWIH), New Delhi, has also collaborated with the initiative this year.

To submit their entries, the participants, girl students of 13-17 years of age, have to record a 30-seconds video envisioning themselves in the year 2047, receiving the Nobel Prize on India's 100th independence year for their innovation to help combat climate change.

''I am pleased to introduce the 15th edition of the Sweden India Nobel Memorial Week. It is one of the Embassy’s true flagship events which celebrates Alfred Nobel and his profound legacy in the fields of science, research, innovation, and arts. I am looking forward to witnessing the winning entries from this year’s #SHESTEM video challenge from the Indian youth,'' said Jan Thesleff, Swedish Ambassador to India in a statement.

The Sweden-India Nobel Memorial Week is an annual event organised jointly by the Embassy of Sweden and the Consulate General of Sweden in Mumbai.

According to the organisers, the aim is to look for a solution that is a unique combination of unparalleled imagination and ground realities as they may exist in 2047. ''The videos will be judged on three criteria including the novelty of the idea, clarity of thought, and viability and relevance of the innovation. The videos can be uploaded on popular social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube...and entries can be made in either Hindi or English,'' they explained.

The winner of the challenge, to be announced on December 5, will receive a tablet while the runner-ups and the 10 shortlisted entries will also receive prizes.

The last date for the submission of entries is November 14.

