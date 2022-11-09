Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 18:51 IST
Atal New India Challenge seeks to address women-centric challenges
New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The second edition of Atal New India Challenge (ANIC) was launched on Wednesday to nurture innovations to address women-centric challenges, including improving their safety.

ANIC is an initiative by NITI Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) which aims to seek, select, support and nurture technology-based innovations that address sectoral challenges of national importance and societal relevance through a grant-based mechanism of up to Rs 1 crore.

An official statement said the second edition of ANIC aims at nurturing innovation for driving women hygiene, improving women’s safety, opening professional networking opportunities for them, easing the life of rural women, and innovations that can make a working mother's life better.

AIM aims to create and promote an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship across the country via interventions at school, university, research institutions, MSMEs and industry levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

