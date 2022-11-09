New AWS Region launched in Switzerland; will support over 2,500 full-time jobs annually

Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Wednesday launched a new infrastructure region in Switzerland. The new AWS Europe (Zurich) Region allows customers to run workloads and securely store data in the country while serving end users with even lower latency.

The AWS Europe (Zurich) Region consists of three Availability Zones and is the seventh AWS Region in Europe. With this launch, AWS now has 90 Availability Zones across 28 geographic regions, with announced plans for 21 more Availability Zones and seven more AWS Regions in Australia, Canada, India, Israel, New Zealand, Spain, and Thailand.

According to a press release, the new AWS Region will support an average of more than 2,500 full-time jobs annually via a planned $5.9 billion (5.9 billion Swiss francs) investment through 2036. It will also add an estimated $16.3 billion (16.3 billion Swiss francs) to Switzerland's gross domestic product (GDP) during the next 15 years.

"With the new AWS Europe (Zurich) Region, we have seven AWS Regions and 21 Availability Zones across Europe in Frankfurt, Ireland, London, Milan, Paris, Stockholm, and now Zurich. This is a continuation of our investment to support customers of all kinds, help startups scale and grow, enable technical skills development, and help organizations create cloud-powered applications that reinvent services for end users," said Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of Infrastructure Services at AWS.

"The opening of the new AWS infrastructure Region is a key milestone for our regional enterprises and the digital transformation agenda that will further promote and accelerate the rapid introduction of new digital solutions in our technology and engineering location in the heart of Europe," said Dieter Egli, government councillor and head of the Department of Economic and Interior Affairs of the canton of Aargau, Switzerland.