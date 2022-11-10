Is “O hi” a next big sensation? As it walks into the top 20 social networking apps

New Delhi, 10th November 2022: O'hi, a social networking app that lets people connect with each other sitting in the same café, it helps eliminating the hesitation to approach someone in a public space for introverts, and eliminates regret of not speaking to someone you wanted to. O hi has recently been named as one of the top 20 Social Networking Applications on the App Store. Ohi is ranked 17th out of 20 top key players in the market. Ohi addresses real-life difficulties in the middle of a café or similar networking spaces. An App that connects people sitting in the same cafe & other modes around users' day to day social life is now ranked in Top 20 social networking apps on Apple store ahead of the new age global hit apps like Skype and Bereal etc. The long-awaited rise of O hi is unique as for over 11 months team kept themselves in Beta running lot of iterations , R&D on how to architect & make all aspects of short and long term plan of O hi feasible to fit into day to day life of people who go out to cafes etc. The company is backed by Co-founder of DST global Rahul Mehta, Angellist US etc. O hi has observed over 100K+ users and aims to increase its user base to 5Mn+ by the end of 2023. Co-founders, Ms. Adeeti Singh and Mr. Rupal Sharma believe it's a long journey to build this absolutely new type of social network and being in beta for extended period has helped them build strong foundation & pipeline to make it useful, fun for people going out to cafes, lounges etc. across the globe. About O’hi: O'hi started in 2021 with Jaipur and Goa as their pilot cities, now opened to Delhi, NCR,. Within half a year of existing in the market, the brand now has a 100K plus user base, an initial round of funding and an extensive expansion plan. The Young duo, Adeeti & Rupal have been friends for 13 years and have studied human behavior live at cafes. The duo have notable deep insights about social life in Cafes by spending major time in past 5 years in & around Cafes.

