FTX's Ray says Alvarez & Marsal, Sullivan and Cromwell advising firm
Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 20:01 IST
FTX's new chief executive, John Ray, said Alvarez & Marsal and Sullivan and Cromwell were advising the cryptocurrency exchange in its restructuring, according to an internal slack message seen by Reuters.
Ray said the firm's Chapter 11 filing is a necessary step to develop plans to move forward.
