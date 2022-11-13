Left Menu

South Korea's Yoon says North Korea's provocations becoming more aggressive

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Sunday that North Korea is conducting more "aggressive" provocations based on confidence over its nuclear and missile programmes, calling for strong cooperation with the United States and Japan.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 13-11-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 17:05 IST
South Korea's Yoon says North Korea's provocations becoming more aggressive
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Sunday that North Korea is conducting more "aggressive" provocations based on confidence over its nuclear and missile programmes, calling for strong cooperation with the United States and Japan. Yoon was addressing a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

"North Korea is conducting more hostile and aggressive provocations based on confidence over its nuclear and missile capabilities," Yoon said in remarks broadcast on South Korean television. In a separate bilateral meeting with Biden, Yoon stressed the need to strengthen extended deterrence against North Korea's growing threats, and said they should show Pyongyang that it would gain nothing with its nuclear and missile programmes, according to Yoon's office.

North Korea has been testing missiles at an unprecedented pace this year, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch earlier this month, at a time of growing fears that Pyongyang could be preparing for its first test of a nuclear device since 2017. Also discussed at Sunday's bilateral meeting was U.S. electric vehicle (EV) tax credit reform, under which new rules will come into force on Jan. 1 2023.

Biden said South Korean companies' large contribution to the U.S. economy should be considered when implementing the new rules, according to Yoon's office. South Korea has said the new law may violate trade norms such as the U.S.-South Korea free trade agreement, and has sought for a three-year grace period to enable Korean automakers to keep receiving EV incentives in the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022