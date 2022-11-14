Rourkela Steel Plant official receives award for blast furnace expertise

Rourkela Steel Plant’s (RSP) Director In-Charge, Atanu Bhowmick, on Monday received the prestigious IIM-TSL New Millennium Award from The Indian Institute of Metals in recognition of his original contributions in the area of Blast Furnace based iron making.

The award was given to Bhowmick in a function organised at Ramoji Film City Hyderabad, in presence of the Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development, Faggan Singh Kulaste, and other dignitaries, the company said in a statement.

The coveted award recognises original contributions in the area of blast furnace-based iron-making, including process improvements, raw materials selection, preparation, agglomeration, improvement in operating practices, and alternative iron-making processes.

Notably, with about 29 years of experience working in the blast furnaces department of Rourkela Steel Plant, Bhowmick is considered one of the stalwarts of the country in blast furnace technology, it said.

With his in-depth insight into the process of hot metal making, he has made a tremendous contribution not only in enhancing the production from the blast furnaces of RSP but also in improving techno-economics, operation and maintenance practices as well as erection of new blast furnaces and upgradation of the existing ones, the official statement said.

