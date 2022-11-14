Stable OxygenOS 13 rolling out to OnePlus 9RT

The OnePlus 9RT has started receiving the stable OxygenOS 13 update, based on Android 13, in India. This update will be available first to users in the Open Beta versions, and thereafter, it will be gradually pushed to more users.

Before upgrading to this build, make sure the battery level is above 30% and a minimum of 5.5GB of storage space is available on your handset.

Below is the complete update changelog (Via):

Aquamorphic Design

Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.

Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.

Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.

Optimizes UI layers for a clearer and neater visual experience.

Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.

Adapts responsive layouts to accommodate different screen sizes to improve readability.

Optimizes fonts for better readability.

Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements

Efficiency

Adds Meeting Assistant to enhance the meeting connecting and note-taking experience and introduces an option to make notifications more subtle and less distracting.

Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

Adds a new type of Always-On Display that shows live information about music, ride-hailing, and food delivery. (Supports only some apps).

Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device

Seamless interconnection

Optimizes Screencast, with cast content automatically adapting to the target screen.

Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience.

Personalization

Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.

Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.

Optimizes Canvas Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available

Security & privacy

Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.

Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection.

Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files

Health & Digital wellbeing