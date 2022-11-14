Cockroach found in 'daal' served to AIIMS patient, Institute initiates probe
The AIIMS administration here initiated a probe on Monday into a complaint alleging that a cockroach was found in a meal served to a patient admitted at the premier institute.
The incident came to light after a Twitter user posted details along with photographs.
He claimed that a cockroach was found in a 'daal' served to a four-year old.
''Pathetic and frightening state of affairs at the most prestigious Medical facility in National Capital- Serving „Cockroach Daal“ to a 4 year old as first meal post major stomach surgery @aiims_newdelhi Shocked beyond belief,'' the user Sahil Zaidi said in a tweet. Following the tweet, official sources said, ''Hospital authorities have taken a serious note of the incident and are investigating the matter.'' PTI PLB TDS TDS
