Left Menu

Million Dollar - The First Real Estate Metaverse Company

The community keeps expanding, and users can become property owners - buying and selling lands to generate income.Mission Statement The Million Dollar platform is an ample opportunity for people who cant invest in physical properties due to their lack of knowledge to become Real Estate brokers.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 15-11-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 13:44 IST
Million Dollar - The First Real Estate Metaverse Company
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

NFTs, meaning Non-Fungible Tokens, is a concept that gets people together. From arts to music to exclusive content and to VIP events, the NFT ecosystem brings so much to users. Metaverse allows users to engage in real-life activities in virtual reality (VR). You can own clothes, buy shoes, and even own land. And this has enabled projects to transform from NFTs into the Metaverse. One such project that has transformed is the Million Dollar Metaverse - the first real estate company in the Metaverse. About Million Dollar Million Dollar is the first Real Estate Company in the Metaverse with a concept of NFT Collection, such as male brokers, female brokers, plotlands, and other properties. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain. The community keeps expanding, and users can become property owners - buying and selling lands to generate income.

Mission Statement The Million Dollar platform is an ample opportunity for people who can't invest in physical properties due to their lack of knowledge to become Real Estate brokers. We will create a space that allows you to connect with prospective customers. Buyers and sellers (project participants) will coexist, and transactions will happen faster and easier. ''We believe real estate can be more fun without compromising the project participants'' potential income. Thus, socialization and technology can co-exist in real estate – this is the target future of the Million Dollar Metaverse.'' ( Sebastian F. Baciu - CEO) How It Works The NFT collections on Million Dollar include - Brokers, Properties, and Lands. The Broker is a male character with over 350 unique traits. Each attribute is categorized as either Smart-Casual, Formal, or Elegant. These categories determine the exclusive packages the Broker can access.

What makes the Million Dollar project stand out? • A broker gives holders more opportunities to earn passive and active incomes.

• The community base has no monopoly in terms of decision-making.

• The platform's security level is high and end-encrypted.

• Every user can access the platform and stake their property.

• The community comprises crypto experts who contribute to the project's development.

The Project Team The Million Dollar is an outstanding project, mainly due to the impact of experienced developers and enthusiasts, including - Web3, real estate, IT, marketing, and blockchain design. As a result, users are well-assured of continuous community growth and establishment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022