BMM Testlabs opens testing laboratory in India for online and land-based gaming

Gaming certification laboratory BMM has set up its new office and testing laboratory in India with a team of around 50 people.

Las Vegas-based BMM will provide product testing and certification services for games, systems, and associated equipment for the gaming industry across online and land-based gaming at its lab opened in Gurugram.

The team in India will work closely with BMM's 14 other testlabs around the world, to continue to provide its customers access to the global gaming industry.

''To meet the extraordinary demand for BMM's services, our new BMM India expansion underpins our offer of market-leading test services for any gaming product in every gaming market. India offers BMM the opportunity of enormous scale with technology prowess and intellectual capital, and we are opening the Gurgaon office with more than 50 trained staff,'' BMM executive chairman and CEO Martin Storm said in a statement.

BMM now employs an excess of 600 staff worldwide across 15 global locations and serves over 470 gaming jurisdictions.

