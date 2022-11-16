Left Menu

Apple to offer more control over iPhone's always-on display with new iOS beta

Apple will offer more control over their iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max smartphone's always-on display with their latest iOS beta.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2022 08:17 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 08:17 IST
Apple to offer more control over iPhone's always-on display with new iOS beta
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American tech giant Apple will offer more control over their iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max smartphone's always-on display with their latest iOS beta. According to The Verge, the latest developer beta for the upcoming iOS 16.2 includes toggles that let users hide the wallpaper and notifications while using the feature, as per reports from MacRumors and 9to5Mac.

Turning off both with always-on activated will make it so the user just sees a clock and their lockscreen widgets when the phone is locked. Currently, on iOS, it's all or nothing as users can have the always-on display that'll show wallpaper and notifications, or they can turn it off, leaving the phone's screen blank when it's locked and asleep, reported The Verge.

Since its launch, the iPhone 14 Pro's always-on display has struck some as a little odd. While there are indeed some people that enjoy having their wallpaper always glowing at them (with accurate colours, despite the dimmed appearance), others find it to be a bit distracting. As per The Verge, it seems like Apple's heard that feedback and is working on making that a reality, though it is worth noting that a feature showing up in a beta version isn't 100 per cent confirmation that it'll ship in the final OS. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global
4
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022