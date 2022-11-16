Nokia named overall lead for Germany's KOMSENS-6G technology project

Nokia said Tuesday it has been named the overall lead for KOMSENS-6G, a German national-funded 6G technology project aimed at driving global pre-standardization activities from a German and European perspective, with a specific focus on the network as a sensor technology.

The Finnish firm will work closely with a consortium within KOMSENS-6G that includes partners from the industry, subject matter experts, start-ups, research institutes and distinguished universities in Germany.

According to Nokia, sensing will be a key enabling technology towards the vision of bringing together the digital and physical worlds in the 6G era. The sensing service will be fully integrated in the wireless network for simultaneous operation with communication services.

"We believe the sensing network will be a key component of 6G systems of the future, which we want to enable in a secure and privacy-preserving way. We are looking forward to working with all consortium members within KOMSENS-6G to deliver the essential solutions to make this happen," said Peter Vetter, President of Nokia Bell Labs Core Research.

The KOMSENS-6G project is part of a broader German 6G initiative and has total funding of €14.9 million, with a duration of three years. On completion, the 6G technology project aims to deliver an architecture for integrated sensing and communication, together with a demonstration of the combined service.

In addition to KOMSENS-6G, Nokia said it is engaged in other projects and initiatives with industry peers, customers, academia, and research institutions globally, spanning the U.S., Europe and APAC, to form a common view and direction for 6G.