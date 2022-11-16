Left Menu

I-T dept conducts searches at Metropolis Healthcare in Mumbai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 13:38 IST
Representative Image
The Income-tax department on Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of Mumbai-based Metropolis Healthcare that runs medical diagnostic centres as part of a tax evasion investigation, official sources said.

The locations of the company in Mumbai are being covered, they said.

A response from the company is awaited.

The company is a prominent player in the medical tests and diagnostics business domain.

It had last week reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 40.5 crore for the second quarter that ended September 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

