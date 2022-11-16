Hyderabad will host the 4th edition of India Science Festival in Jan 2023

Subhead: FAST India in collaboration with the Government of Telangana through the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) will organise India Science Festival in Hyderabad from 20-22 January 2023, which is a culmination of dialogue, exhibition, and celebration of science and technology by various individuals and organisations across sectors from India and around the world.

November 14, 2022 | Hyderabad: Foundation for Advancing Science and Technology India (FAST India) is pleased to announce the 4th edition of its flagship science communication event, the India Science Festival, ISF 2023, which will be held in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. The poster for the festival was launched by Shri. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary to ITE&C, Govt. of Telangana, Dr. Shanta Thoutam, Chief Innovation Officer to the State, Jayant Krishna, CEO to FAST India, Mr. Ajit Rangnekar, Director General, Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH) and Dr. Madhav Deo Saraswat, Principal, The Hyderabad Public School Begumpet. Hyderabad was selected as the festival's host city due to its rich Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) ecosystem, as well as its vibrant academic and student communities. Through ISF 2023, we hope to strengthen Hyderabad and, more broadly, Telangana's efforts as national as well as worldwide leaders in STI. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, said, “We are elated that FAST India has chosen Hyderabad as the destination for the festival. The inclusive ecosystem of science, technology, and innovation in the state makes it an ideal host to not just dialogue on the sector, but also sensitise the students from various demographics with exhibitions and campaigns. The Government of Telangana is happy to support the festival in all the necessary means of action and truly celebrate science in its diverse formats.” Since its launch, the India Science Festival has already emerged as India’s largest non-governmental platform for public celebration of science & technology. Over the last three editions, the India Science Festival has hosted more than 50,000 attendees, 270 diverse and stellar line-up of world-class speakers - scientists, researchers, journalists, entrepreneurs, writers, artists, and historians from MIT, Oxford, Harvard, Stanford, AIIMS, NASA, ESA, UCLA, IISc, IISERs, IITs among others spanning more than 185 events comprising of exciting talks, panel discussions, interactive workshops, demonstrations, live exhibits, fireside chats, games, competitions, and contests. FAST India’s CEO Jayant Krishna said that his foundation is delighted to enter into a strategic relationship with the Telangana Government through TSIC for India Science Festival 2023 at the prestigious Hyderabad Public School which would go a long way in reinforcing the state's brand equity as the front-ranking science and technology destination not only within India but globally. Mr Krishna added that as India’s largest non-governmental science communication platform for public celebration of science and technology, the festival would hugely inspire young minds across Telangana and beyond. The fourth edition of the festival, ISF 2023, will be held at the Hyderabad Public School (HPS) Begumpet, from the 20th to the 22nd of January 2023. Themed around ‘Future Is Now,’ the festival will explore the current advances and developments in S&T shaping our present and our future. The festival aims to provoke ideas and conversations on contemporary issues in STI and encourage multidisciplinary dialogue and collaborations. Prof K Vijay Raghavan, the former Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government and internationally renowned scientist, is serving as the Chief Scientific Advisor to ISF 2023. The ISF 2023 programme will include an eclectic mix of popular science talks, interdisciplinary panel discussions, immersive exhibits, interactive installations, hands-on workshops, policy roundtables, book launches, film screenings, and performances. Through these events, we aim to bring out the excitement of science, its linkages with culture, society, and the economy, as well as its role in addressing current and future challenges. Dr. Shanta Thoutam, CIO to the State, said, “TSIC is extremely happy to partner with FAST India in complementing and disseminating the concept of science across India. At TSIC, we always believe that science knowledge serves as the underlying skill for any individual to innovate; thus, it is imperative to dialogue on the same. Through this festival, we would like to continue to implement our State-as-a-Whole approach and ensure students from all the 33 districts take part in celebrating and experiencing science.” The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet Principal Dr Madhav Deo Saraswat said that his school is delighted to host the ISF 2023. Dr Saraswat added “Being a premier educational institution in the state and country with a 100 year old legacy, our school has always endeavored to promote a culture of excellence in every field. We extend our support to FAST India and the Telangana Government in their mission to strengthen and reinforce Hyderabad's position as a top Science and Technology destination in the country and the world. With this partnership The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet establishes that the ‘Future is Here and Now’” To explore all facets of science and technology and help connect them to the real world, ISF 2023 will feature experts from a diverse range of fields. To name a few: Prof Mark McCaughrean (European Space Agency; part of the working group of the James Webb Telescope), Prof Iain Stewart (University of Plymouth, UK and Ashoka University, India; a well-known BBC anchor; called ‘rockstar’ of geology), Dr Kalika Bali (Microsoft Research, USA), Dr Chris Karp (Director of Global Health Discovery & Translational Sciences at Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, USA), Prof. Vikram Patel (Harvard University, USA & Sangath, India; instrumental in drafting Government of India’s National Mental Health Policy), Padma Shri, Dr Abhay Bang and Dr Rani Bang (SEARCH, Gadchiroli, India), Infosys Prize winner, Prof Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay (Infosys Prize winner and Director, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata), Dr Jyotsana Dhawan (CSIR-CCMB, Hyderabad), Subhra Priyadarshini (Nature India; the first editor of the iconic science magazine, Nature, in India), Ananyo Bhattacharya (physicist and science journalist, UK), among others. The Festival’s broad themes include climate change, genomics, public health, artificial intelligence and robotics, space research, and the coming together of science and the arts. India Science Festival 2023 will be free and open to all and will strive to connect young people and the general public with scientists, engineers, health professionals, innovators, industry professionals, and experts from various fields, as well as bring together diverse actors in the science, technology, and innovation ecosystem to discuss, collaborate, and progress together. About FAST India The Foundation for Advancing Science and Technology India (FAST India) is a non-profit institution of excellence working to enable the transformation of India’s science and technology ecosystem through research and policy, government support, institutional strengthening, corporate sector engagement, and science communication. The India Science Festival is FAST India’s annual flagship event. About Telangana State Innovation Cell Telangana State Innovation Cell (herein referred to as TSIC) is an initiative by the Information Technology, Electronics & Communications Department, Government of Telangana. TSIC was set up in 2017 under the State Innovation Policy with a vision— to build and nurture the Culture of Innovation in the State of Telangana. Today, it acts as the first response of the State Government for identified innovators, start-ups, entrepreneurs, and innovation catalysts to foster an inclusive innovation ecosystem with State-as-a-whole-approach.

(Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)