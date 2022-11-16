Nokia hits 5G uplink speed of 2Gbps with TPG Telecom in Australia

In an Australian first, Nokia and TPG Telecom have hit a 5G uplink speed of 2 Gigabits per second (Gbps) during a live demonstration at the Nokia 5G Futures Lab in Sydney.

The live demo involved a commercially available Nokia AirScale 5G mmWave base station utilizing TPGTPG Telecom's 26 GHz spectrum to connect, over the air, to a 5G device powered by a Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System featuring fourth-generation Qualcomm QTM545 mmWave antenna modules. Additionally, Nokia deployed its industry-leading Carrier Aggregation (CA) technology to fully leverage the available spectrum assets.

Additionally, Nokia's 5G Core was used to provide the speed, intelligence, and security for testing the delivery of new advanced 5G services.

"We are very proud of this achievement and other mobile technology innovations we continue to develop with Nokia. This demonstration is important as it shows the huge potential of 5G mobile technology and gives a glimpse of the high-speed services that will one day be available to customers and businesses right across Australia," said Giovanni Chiarelli, Chief Technology Officer at TPG Telecom.

Commenting on this milestone, Dr Robert Joyce, Chief Technology Officer at Nokia Oceania, said, "Super-fast uplink speeds are critical to fully realize the huge benefits of 5G networks, particularly as we look to emerging technologies like augmented intelligence, machine learning, advanced sensors and robotics that are set to transform industries and economies with huge safety, productivity and efficiency outcomes as we move towards the metaverse era."

The new 5G uplink record will enable Nokia and its customers such as TPG Telecom to offer ultra-high-performing, low-latency services for Industrial and IoT applications which are heavily reliant on high-speed uplink connectivity, the Finnish firm said in a press release on Monday.

Nokia expects the solution to be fully deployed next year as devices that support this capability become available.