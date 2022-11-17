How to use email validation to improve your marketing

Introduction

When you send out an email, it's important to make sure that it gets delivered to the right person and that it looks professional. That's why marketers often use email validation software, which checks for errors like double-spacing (which can confuse spam filters) or poor grammar. When you do this as part of a larger marketing strategy, you improve your chances of getting more responses from your audience—and ultimately driving conversions and sales.

What is email validation?

Email validation is the process of checking whether an email address is valid. There are many different ways to check whether an email address is valid, but a good email validation service will check for many different things.

For example:

Does the address belong to the correct domain?

Is it an actual person and not a bot?

Is the account new or old?

Why does it matter?

Email validation is a good way to check the quality of your database. It can help you avoid sending emails to invalid email addresses and spam traps, both of which can be harmful to your business.

When you're sending mass emails, it's important that the recipients are real people who want to receive them—otherwise, you're wasting time and money on campaigns that aren't getting any results. Conversely, if too many invalid or spamtrap addresses make their way into your system, then these will also affect the deliverability rate of your future legitimate campaigns.

What are the benefits of email validation?

Increase your email open rate.

Increase your email click-through rate.

Increase your email conversion rate.

Decrease your email unsubscribe rate.

Improve the deliverability of your emails by ensuring that they are being opened and read by recipients who want to receive them in the first place, rather than being marked as spam and deleted before even reaching those people's inboxes or mobile devices.

What's a good email validation service?

Email validation is a crucial part of any marketing strategy. If you're not doing it, you need to start immediately!

There are many benefits to validating your email list, including:

Improving deliverability rates on your emails

Building trust with your customers

Increasing the chances that someone will open an email from you (and respond)

What's a bad email validation service?

There are a few things to watch out for when you're looking for an email validation service. You want to ensure that the service is accurate, so look for one with a good history of delivering accurate results. If a particular service has been known to deliver bad data in the past, you might want to avoid it.

You should also be careful about what type of data you need from an email validation tool. Some services will only provide basic information like whether or not an address belongs on their blacklist, while others can also tell you how many addresses belong there, how old they are, and where they're coming from (such as China).

Finally, ensure that your chosen email validation tool's user interface (UI) works well with your workflow and processes. A good UI should be simple enough for anyone in your organization to understand but powerful enough with advanced features if needed by those who need them most often—for example account managers who work directly with customers need access

with power features such as segmentation tools so they know exactly which segments each customer belongs within before sending out personalized campaigns based on those segments instead - while marketing managers might benefit more.

How do you use email validation as part of a marketing strategy

Email validation is a powerful tool for building and maintaining your audience. It allows you to:

Send your newsletters to the right people. When people receive a newsletter that they didn't sign up for, they're likely to be irritated by the extra work of unsubscribing and annoyed by what feels like spam. On the other hand, if you send them the right messages at times when they're actually interested in hearing from your brand, they'll be much more likely to engage with it—and even purchase from you in some cases!

Improve customer service. If someone reaches out about an issue with an order or delivery (or simply wants more information), email validation can help ensure that their questions are answered quickly and accurately—without wasting time on calls or emails that aren't going anywhere.* Improve sales opportunities*. You can use email validation tools like Litmus Builder's link analytics feature

Email validation is one of the steps you can take in your marketing strategy to be more effective

Email validation is one of the steps you can take in your marketing strategy to be more effective. It's a way to ensure your email list is targeted, avoid spamming people, and improve your marketing efforts overall.

Email validation also helps you improve your sales process by ensuring that the person on the other end of an email can actually buy what you're offering or has even expressed interest in it at all.

Conclusion

Email validation is one of the ways you can be more effective in your marketing. It's also an important part of a customer relationship management strategy because it helps you keep track of who has opened your emails and which links they clicked on. Email validation is also useful if you're trying to follow up with someone through email since it lets you know if they've read what was sent or not.

