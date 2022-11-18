Left Menu

Bank of Canada to issue $500 mln bond in support of Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2022 19:40 IST
The Bank of Canada on Friday said it will issue a five-year, $500 million bond that will offer Canadians the opportunity to directly support Ukraine.

The bond, called the "Ukraine Sovereignty Bond," will be denominated in Canadian dollars and issued in late November, the bank said.

