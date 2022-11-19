Left Menu

VHP to hold 'Hith Chintak' campaign across Himachal from Nov 20

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 19-11-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 14:56 IST
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad will hold a statewide 'Hith Chintak' campaign from November 20 to December 5.

State VHP head Lekhraj Rana on Saturday said the campaign, organised keeping the interests of Hindus in mind, aims to connect with people from 15,000 villages.

''We want to eventually make it a nationwide campaign,'' he said.

Rana said the VHP has worked progressively in the state and its offshoot Shrestha Hindu Shakti Parishad has been able to garner the support of thousands of people through programmes such as 'Balidani Parivar Samman' and 'Lokmat Parishkar'.

The VHP has left no stone unturned to give shape to demands such as the passing of the Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, or the setting up of Gau Seva Aayog, he said.

The organisation has also played an important role in opposing the appointment of non-Hindus in Hindu places of worship, he added.

Rana urged all sections of the Hindu society to participate enthusiastically in the campaign and inspire the future generations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

