Major disruption to internet service in Iran -NetBlocks on Twitter

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-11-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 23:17 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Major disruption to internet service in Iran has been confirmed by the NetBlocks internet monitor on Monday.

NetBlocks, which tracks connectivity across the globe, tweeted that mobile internet is cut off for many users in Iran, where nationwide protests have become one of the greatest challenges to its clerical rulers.

The protests were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in September while in the custody of morality police.

