SpaceX delays Eutelsat mission liftoff to Tuesday

Elon Musk's rocket and satellite company SpaceX said on Monday it's postponing the launch of the Eutelsat mission to Tuesday due to additional pre-flight checks.

The company is now targeting the liftoff for Nov. 22 at 9:57 p.m. ET and weather is currently 20% favorable, SpaceX said in a tweet.

The company was set to launch the Eutelsat 10B mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, according to SpaceX's website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)