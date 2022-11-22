Iran to enrich Uranium to 60% purity at Fordow nuclear site - TV

Iran has started enriching Uranium to 60% purity at Fordow nuclear site using IR6 centrifuges, Iran's SNN network reported on Tuesday.

Iran will also be building a new set of centrifuges at the site, the network added.

