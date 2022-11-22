Nxtra by Airtel starts construction of new hyper-scale data centre in Kolkata

Nxtra by Airtel, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel (Airtel), has commenced the construction of its new hyper-scale data centre in Kolkata. The new facility will be fully operational by 2024 and support the digital needs of east India and SAARC countries.

The 600 Cr Hyper-scale facility will be the largest data centre in East India and fulfill the growing needs of enterprises and global cloud players. The 25 MW datacenter will be a green facility, sourcing clean energy for running its operations.

"Nxtra and Airtel are delighted to partner West Bengal in its digital-first economy agenda and would like to thank the state government for its unflinching support. The new facility will be one of the largest data centres in East India and will be the gateway to serving customers in and around the eastern region and the SAARC countries," said Rajesh Tapadia, Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer, Nxtra by Airtel.

Nxtra offers the largest network of secure, scalable, and sustainable data centres in India to leading enterprises, hyperscalers, start-ups, SMEs and governments. Once ready, the Kolkata facility will be Nxtra's first large-scale facility in East India in addition to its already existing 12 large and 120 edge facilities across India.

The company is on an expansion spree and will invest over Rs 5000 cr. over the next four years to expand its capacity by 3X to over 400 MW.