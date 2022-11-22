AirAsia partners Sugarbox to provide in-flight wi-fi service
AirAsia India in partnership with cloud technology firm Sugarbox has started providing in-flight wi-fi service on all its aircraft, according to a joint statement.The service will enable travellers on AirAsia India flights to access over 1,000 international and Indian movies, short movies, web series episodes and stream buffer-free content from OTT apps from the system installed in the flight.We are delighted to partner with AirAsia India to launch a multi-feature in-flight experience hub - AirFlix.
- Country:
- India
AirAsia India in partnership with cloud technology firm Sugarbox has started providing in-flight wi-fi service on all its aircraft, according to a joint statement.
The service will enable travellers on AirAsia India flights to access over 1,000 international and Indian movies, short movies, web series episodes and stream buffer-free content from OTT apps from the system installed in the flight.
''We are delighted to partner with AirAsia India to launch a multi-feature in-flight experience hub - 'AirFlix’. This service will be pivotal in enhancing the in-flight experience for passengers and generating ancillary revenue for the airline, by unlocking an in-air digital economy through commerce and Ads. 'AirFlix' is available across the AirAsia India fleet of 28 aircraft,'' Sugarbox co-founder Rohit Paranjpe said.
He said AirFlix will be available to all fliers through a local in-flight wi-fi at no extra cost.
According to the statement, the service has launched with storage capacity of 8 terabyte and will provide download speed of up to 1 gigabit per second to customers for accessing content.
''We are looking forward to leveraging the potential of this platform, introducing innovative features and technological integrations even beyond in-flight dining, entertainment, and shopping, and enabling personalised experiences that provide a distinct, differentiated flying experience in a hyper-competitive market,'' AirAsia India's Chief Marketing Officer Siddhartha Butalia said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian hockey team beat Spain 2-2 (3-1 SO) in FIH Men's Hockey Pro League
Indian consular team facilitating safety, security of Sikh jatha visiting Pakistan for Gurupurab
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly says some staff want to leave Indiana because of abortion ban, Financial Times reports; China reports 5,643 new COVID cases for Nov 6 vs 4,610 a day earlier and more
After scripting success in Europe, Taj Indian Beer and Wines (alcohol-free) to be launched in Indian markets
India apprises China of new norms for Indian medical students studying in Chinese colleges to qualify for practice back home