Left Menu

Seven killed, several wounded in Virginia Walmart shooting

In an initial update, police had said they believed that fewer than 10 people had been killed, according to public information officer Leo Kosinski. Police at the time were still looking for victims, who could be injured or were inside the "very large" store with a lot of hiding spots, he said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 15:41 IST
Seven killed, several wounded in Virginia Walmart shooting
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Seven people were killed and several wounded in a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday night, authorities said, just days after a gunman killed five and injured 17 at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub.

The city of Chesapeake confirmed the deaths in a tweet early on Wednesday, citing the city police. In an initial update, police had said they believed that fewer than 10 people had been killed, according to public information officer Leo Kosinski.

Police at the time were still looking for victims, who could be injured or were inside the "very large" store with a lot of hiding spots, he said. "We want to make sure everyone is accounted for," he said.

He added that police believed there was only one shooter, who had been killed. Police have so far not provided any details about the suspected shooter, but several media outlets have identified him as a manager at the store. Kosinski said the police did not know if the shooter was employed by Walmart.

The police were not clear whether the shooter died of self-inflicted injuries. They believed that the shooting happened inside the store, but said that one body was found outside. Kosinski also said no shots were fired at police "to his knowledge". "I believe that the shooting had stopped when the police arrived."

Tuesday's bloodshed was the latest episode of gun violence in the United States which has fueled debate over tighter restrictions on access to guns. A news conference in response to the Walmart shootings will be held at 8 a.m. local time on Wednesday, the City of Chesapeake said on Twitter.

Walmart said in a statement early Wednesday that it was "shocked" at the violence and that it was working closely with law enforcement. A spokesperson for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital told television station WAVY that five patients were being treated there.

"Sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake. I'll be monitoring developments closely," Virginia senator Mark Warner tweeted on Wednesday. The police department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for further comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
3
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022