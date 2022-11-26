Left Menu

PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite and co-passenger satellites lifts off

The mission is said to be the last one undertaken by ISRO this year.PSLV-C54 carries an Earth Observation Satellite EOS-06 or Oceansat as its primary payload and eight co-passenger satellites are expected to be placed into sun synchronous orbits in over a two-hour time frame.The entire separation of satellites is expected to take place in two hours after lift-off.The Earth Observation Satellite-6 is the third-generation satellite in the Oceansat series.

PTI | Sriharikota | Updated: 26-11-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 12:13 IST
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite and co-passenger satellites lifts off
Representative Image
A polar satellite launch vehicle carrying earth observation and eight co-passenger satellites lifted off from this spaceport on Saturday, the Indian Space Research Organisation said. The mission is said to be the last one undertaken by ISRO this year.

PSLV-C54 carries an Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-06) or Oceansat as its primary payload and eight co-passenger satellites are expected to be placed into sun synchronous orbits in over a two-hour time frame.

The entire separation of satellites is expected to take place in two hours after lift-off.

The Earth Observation Satellite-6 is the third-generation satellite in the Oceansat series. This is to provide continuity services of Oceansat-2 spacecraft with enhanced payload specifications as well as application areas.

