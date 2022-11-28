Left Menu

WhatsApp data of 500 million users might be on sale: Report

Instant messaging and voice-over-IP service WhatsApp, which is considered a secure platform due to its end-to-end encryption feature, has allegedly had a data leak that compromises almost 500 million users.

ANI | Updated: 28-11-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 17:17 IST
WhatsApp data of 500 million users might be on sale: Report
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Instant messaging and voice-over-IP service WhatsApp, which is considered a secure platform due to its end-to-end encryption feature, has allegedly had a data leak that compromises almost 500 million users. Mashable India, a digital media platform, has reported that according to a recent allegation from Cybernews, someone managed to hack WhatsApp and acquired the personal information of almost 500 million users, which is now purportedly for sale.

Allegedly, an actor advertised the sale of over 487 million WhatsApp users' personal information, including their cell numbers on a hacker site. The listing states that the user data comprises 32 million US users and comes from 84 other nations including Egypt, Italy, Saudi Arabia, France, and Turkey.

The stolen phone numbers can be used for impersonation, phishing, and other fraudulent operations. Whatsapp's parent company Meta has not yet replied to this update. As per Mashable India, the WhatsApp user database from the US is being sold for USD 7,000 which is much higher when compared to rates of user data from the UK and Germany which costs USD 2,500 and USD 2,000, respectively. Reportedly, it's intriguing that no user profiles from India are on the list.

A tiny amount of data that includes user information for 1097 US phone numbers and 817 UK phone numbers was shared by the hacked when cybernews asked for a sample from them, according to Mashable India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022