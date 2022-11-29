Left Menu

Delhi Metro: Blue Line services impacted due to technical issues

We are working on rectifying it, a source said.The DMRC also tweeted to alert commuters.Blue Line Update Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic CityVaishali.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 12:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Services on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro has been affected on Tuesday due to some technical issues in communication, sources said.

Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi and Electronic City in Noida with a branch line at Yamuna Bank to Vaishali.

''Services are currently affected on the entire Blue Line due to some technical issues in communication. We are working on rectifying it,'' a source said.

The DMRC also tweeted to alert commuters.

''Blue Line Update Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines,'' it wrote on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

